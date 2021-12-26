Drive Safe To Arrive Safe, This Is Not Your Birthday But Christ’s

Share

*A reminder to all drivers.*

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | Our beloved drivers do not make this Xmas your last. Worse still do nit make it worse for others. You could maim or kill some one’s parent son daughter or breadwinner. Put a smile on someone’s face not sorrow enteral.

These Holidays please Remember

1. Do not reverse on to the main road. You will save a life by not doing so.

2. Use hazard only for hazardous situations not for show off.

3. When on the fast lane be sure to drive on the maximum speed limit. Better still, take it as an overtaking lane. Speed limit is for a reason. Respect it.

5. Before turning or overtaking INDICATE.

6. *Remember, your right of way maybe your right of death…*

7. When there is a speed trap ahead it does not mean you drive at 20km/h.

8. Your cell phone keeps all records of missed calls and messages received so that you can read them when you are safe to do so.

9. Traffic lights are a TEMPORAL stop to give chance to other traffic, therefore, remain alert as you wait for your turn (green).

10. NEVER drive to punish the one behind you, not everyone is in a leisure mood on the road.

11. GIVE WAY at ALL times to ambulances and police security vehicles with beacons on. It might be your relative involved.

12. Ensure your car is in a road worthy condition. Check your oil, radiator water and your tyres, then, remain attentive to any strange signs on your dash board.

13. A seat belt is for your safety not to please the traffic police.

14. When overtaking, ensure that the line agrees with you! NEVER overtake on a continuous line even when you think the view is clear 16. Drive to arrive alive and not to arrive at all costs…

Enjoy your drive.

ZANU PF WISHES YOU A MERRY XMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR.