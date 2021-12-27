Jah Prayzah Appreciates Sirizani Butau

Sirizani Butau

By A Correspondent- Musician Jah Prayzah has appreciated Sirizani Butau for his heroic act of saving lives.

Butau assisted accident victims along the Harare Mutare road where a Beta bus collided with a fuel tanker claiming 5 and injuring over 60 others.

He said:

“Let us take time to appreciate this hero of ours, Sirizani Butau. It is hard to find many like him world over, may God bless and heal him.

i hear people are donating for his medication I’m not sure of his numbers but if you have them please let’s contribute.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.

I also pray with the whole of Zimbabwe for a speedy recovery of those who were injured.