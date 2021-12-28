Chaos In Mashonaland Central Zanu PF PCC Elections As Supporters Accuse Kazembe of Rigging

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF supporters in Mashonaland Central Province said Home Affairs Minister and the Party’s Provincial Chairman Kazembe Kazembe, is rigging the ongoing Provincial Coordinating Committee elections.

Kazembe is fighting to retain the Party’s Mashonaland Central Chairmanship position. He is competing against Tafadzwa Musarara, a Harare businessman.

Party supporters in the Province said Kazembe’s runners were interfering with the distribution of ballot papers.

Since this morning, when the elections started, they said the incumbent’s campaign team was starving Musarara’s strongholds with ballot papers so that he gets lower votes.

” His strongholds are being frustrated, and they are doing this by distributing very few ballot papers. This is not the first time this has happened. In 2018 Kazembe used the same tactic and got away with it,” said one supporter in Mount Darwin.

” If the authorities running the elections do not stop, this Musarara won’t win coz rigging has already started. He has ground in most of the rural settings except urban where he is 50/50 with Kazembe,” said another supporter monitoring the elections in Bindura.

An alert sent by Zanu PF security personnel monitoring the elections in Bindura to the Party’s headquarters confirming the alleged rigging and seen by ZimEye.com reads:

” Quick action required there pronto. Raise the issue with the relevant monitoring authorities”.