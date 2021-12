Zanu PF Hardliners Take On Chadzamira

Tinashe Sambiri| Zanu PF sympathizers have accused Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa of shielding embattled Masvingo Province chairperson Ezra Chadzamira.

Chadzamira is also the Minister of State for Masvingo Province.

He is accused of looting resources and distributing land to his friends and relatives.

Zvobayana.



Rega zvifumurane !!! pic.twitter.com/F5UOkoL83F — HON Job Wiwa Sikhala (@JobSikhala1) December 27, 2021