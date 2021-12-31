Mnangagwa Suspends School Opening Calender

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suspended the opening of schools.

He said this during his address to the nation on New Year’s eve.

He said only examination classes for the 2021 Ordinary Level and Advanced Level candidates were exempted from the directive and would sit for the remaining papers starting on Monday next week as previously communicated.

” With the exception of Examination Classes which resume classes as announced by the responsible Ministry, the general school calendar is hereby delayed until further notice.

Examination Classes exempt from this delay are however expected to strictly comply with preventive public health measures,” he said.

According to the calendar, schools were scheduled to resume on the 10th of January. The opening and closing dates for the three terms were announced as follows:

FIRST TERM Begins: Monday 10 January 2022 Ends: Thursday 7 April 2022

SECOND TERM Begins: Monday 9 May 2022 Ends: Thursday 4 August 2022

THIRD TERM Begins: Monday 5 September 2022 Ends: Thursday 1 December 2022.