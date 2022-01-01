ZimEye
ZEC intentionally gave fake voter's registration stats do you know why ? Zanu PF will run the same register to vote campaign and Zec will give stats of a huge turnaround so that Varakashi will say Zanu PF gt support. Come 2023 hsalsrrfhshs You gerit ? if you don't forget about it— CHATUNGA (@bellagushaz) December 31, 2021
