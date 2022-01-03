Valley Primary School Picture Exposes Gvt. Is E-learning Feasible?: POLL

By A Correspondent- A picture of Valley Primary School in Mwenezi, Masvingo Province that is circulating on social media has raised questions on the feasibility of e-learning in Zimbabwe.

The picture shows thatched structures with nearly collapsing or semi-finished roofs as if the structures are makeshift.

Zimbabwe’s new curriculum which was introduced during the tenure of Lazarus Dokora is centred on the use of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), both as a tool to help learners in their studies and in daily lives.

The implementation of the New Curriculum was strongly resisted by some stakeholders including the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTU) who cited the digital gap that exists between the urban and rural schools, the haves and the have nots.

They described the introduction of the new learning guide as premature as other schools especially the remotely located were yet to acquire the requisite resources including gadgets, electricity and even teachers to help the learners.

Commenting on the picture, Opposition MDC Alliance spokesperson, advocate Fadzayi Mahere said:

Dear the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (@MoPSEZim),

You close schools and direct that teachers implement e-learning. How will a school in Mwenezi like the one below conduct e-learning? Why are all your policies anti-poor? We need new leaders.

The New Curriculum was recommended by the Nziramasanga Commission in 1999 but the implementation was delayed as most institutions failed the e-readiness assessment tests conducted over the years.