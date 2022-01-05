11 Zimbos Drown In Limpopo Jumping Border To SA

BY- Eleven (11) Zimbabwean border jumpers are feared to have drowned in separate incidents attempting to cross the Limpopo River into South Africa.

A boat carrying eight (8) Zimbabweans who were attempting to cross the crocodile-infested Limpopo River into South Africa reportedly capsized near Gate 7 east of the border post on Sunday.

The other three were reportedly swept away in different incidents also on Sunday.

Beitbridge Police District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed to News24 that only one body had been recovered so far. Said Nyongo:

So far a body has been recovered, but has yet to be identified. Two more bodies are in the river, but on the SA side and to retrieve them, there’s [the] need [for the] services of a helicopter because the water current is strong.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)’s Aub-Aqua Unit had been trying to get the bodies since Sunday when they were reported to authorities, without success.

Superintendent Nyongo said they had informed the South African Police Services (SAPS) who were expected to dispatch a helicopter to the area.

News24 reported sources in Beitbridge as saying that the eight believed to have drowned were seen in an inflated boat near Dite Village, 40 kilometres east and downstream from the bridge.

However, Superintendent Nyongo said ZRP had not received the report about the boat.