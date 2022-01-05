ZimEye
…them to drop all charges and release the perpetrators. He tormented & threatened police with unspecified action should they continue with case. The body of the deceased was still in the mortuary by new year and there is a strong possibility that it's still there as we speak.— Cde Never Maswerasei 🇳🇦 🇿🇼 (@CdeNMaswerasei) January 5, 2022
…them to drop all charges and release the perpetrators. He tormented & threatened police with unspecified action should they continue with case. The body of the deceased was still in the mortuary by new year and there is a strong possibility that it's still there as we speak.
Every life is sacred and the family of the deceased deserves closure to the matter involving their reletive's death but they too were threatened and told to shut up or face the consequencies by George. This is the man who has been entrusted with executive communications. ||
— Cde Never Maswerasei 🇳🇦 🇿🇼 (@CdeNMaswerasei) January 5, 2022
Every life is sacred and the family of the deceased deserves closure to the matter involving their reletive's death but they too were threatened and told to shut up or face the consequencies by George. This is the man who has been entrusted with executive communications. ||