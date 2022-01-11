Mwonzora Fails To Find By-Elections Candidates

By- MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora is said to have failed to find candidates to represent his party in the March 26 council by-elections in various parts of Matabeleland and Midlands.

According to documents seen by Harare Open Council, the party has multiple areas which have absolutely no candidate to represent them.

These include Kusile Rural District Council (RDC) in both Wards 15 and 19, Beitbridge Ward 6, Umzingwane RDC Ward 20, Gwanda Ward 7 and Insiza Ward 11.

The party has also failed to get candidates for Mbizo Ward 12, Zibagwe Ward 8, Gokwe North Ward 23 and Mberengwa West for Ward 25 and 34.

Takawira Ward 3 and Guruve Ward 7 in Mash Central also have no candidates for the party.

Other provinces in which the party has failed to get candidates include Zvimba, Chegutu and Mhondoro Mubaira in Mash West.

Mwonzora has also not fared well in Manicaland failing to get candidates for Makoni Ward 4, Mutare Ward 9 and Ward 17.

The party has however received numerous applications from candidates intending to contest in parts of Harare and Marondera.

Mwonzora has previously been accused of seeking to have the elections scrapped in a clandestine meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to reports, the former MDC Secretary-General is in favour of a Government of National Unity (GNU).

More: Harare Open Council