Bombing Of Gukurahundi Memorial Site Malicious- Biti

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice president Hon Tendai Biti castigated the Zanu PF regime for bombing the Gukurahundi memorial site.

Hon Biti also accused the regime of capturing the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

“On #MakoMonday we welcome back

@MakomboreroH

. Incarcerated for 12 months for simply standing up for truth & justice . This surely is a pathetic fascist tin pot regime. Fortunately the days of tyranny are numbered .

Constitutional obligations can not be avoided and only to be met by a pathetic meaningless apology . Truth is

@ZECzim

is a completely captured institution that is incapable of delivering a free fair credible & legitimate election,” wrote Hon Biti on Twitter.

He added:

“The continued destruction of Gukurahundi memorial plaques & cites is sick & repulsive. It epitomizes everything wrong about Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and his short troubled reign . It’s a nutshell of everything wrong about present day Zimbabwe post the 2017 coup . #Shame.”

