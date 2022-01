Journalist Arrested While Covering A Teachers’ Demo

Freelance journalist Mary Mundeya was on 12 January 2022 arrested while covering a demonstration by teachers at the National Social Security Authority offices in Harare.

Mundeya was detained at Harare Central Police Station for about two hours before she was released without charges.

She said police officers at Harare Central Police Station had initially said they could not release her because her press card had expired.

-MISA