Advocate Chamisa Is The Real Deal

Tinashe Sambiri|Enigmatic politician Killer Zivhu has said President Chamisa is being targeted by those in power because they know he commands a huge following.

Zivhu wrote on Twitter :

Guys Chamisa and his team vanoziva zvavanoita zita haritongi Nyika ,chinotonga Nyika vanhu kuti MDC-A hazvipi mavhotsi , ukaona vanhu vachigwa newe it means ndiwe uneyose , why are they not fighting Madhuku, Muteki and Egypt Dzinemunhenzwa.”

He added:

More sanctions are coming worse than before, vari kutamba na Mwonzora vachimupa mazano ekupenga awa, vari kuda kuti government iripo idonhe , Chamisa will stick to MDC-A , morambidza ma candidates ake muchiti Party ndeya Douglas wakaipiwa ne court, mirayi muone zvichatevera.

Ukaona ruling Party ichifarira nokukuza opposition Party, chiziva kuti opposition Party iyoyo ndeya mapenzi, vatengesi, madununu, marombe anosvaga mari and useless and clueless politicians.”

Zivhu also castigated fake prophets who are exploiting desperate congregants.

“Guys boys dzinozviti ma Prophets idzi ndinotengepi zvidhoma zvavo zvavanoshandisa, munhu iyeye anofanirwa kusungwa kana ari mu Zimbabwe. Ndiye wapa Nyika vurombo , even political Leaders vajoinira zvoku porofitwa, Nyika haitongwi ne chiporofita guys.”