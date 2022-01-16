President Chamisa:” We Shall Flourish In Our Land”

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa on Sunday morning released a message of hope to millions of suffering citizens.

President Chamisa, a devout Christian himself, declared that the nation would flourish by God’s grace.

Despite negative comments about his Christian principles, the People’s President has remained unmoved by naysayers’ views.

President Chamisa wrote on his official Facebook page:

WE WILL FLOURISH IN THE LAND…

Then they dug another well,but they quarreled over that one also;so he named it Sitnah.He moved on from there &dug another well, and no one quarreled over it.

He named it Rehoboth,saying,”Now the LORD has given us room and we will flourish in the land.”Genesis:26.20-22. We are ready to make and take our Rehoboth.

At Rehoboth every Zimbabwean shall flourish. Wishing you a Reheboth 2022. Blessed Sunday.

