Chiangwa Faces Eviction

Share

By A Correspondent- The Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe (AFM) led by Bishop Amon Madawo has been granted its application for services of the Sheriff of the High Court to evict the church’s former deputy president Cossam Chiangwa, who now leads a rival church, Apostolic Faith Mission of Zimbabwe (AFM), from a property in Westgate, Harare.

The AFM’s lawyers, Mtetwa and Nyambirai Legal Practitioners sought the services of the Sheriff of the High Court to implement the eviction of Chiangwa, and those claiming possession through him, from 696 New Ardlyn, Westgate.

On 10 November 2021, the High Court ordered Chiangwa to vacate the premises but he had stayed put, prompting AFM to seek the services of the Sheriff of the High Court. The order, dated 19 January 2022, read:

WHEREAS Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe obtained an order in the High Court of Zimbabwe on 10 November 2021 against Cossam Chiangwa of No. 6 Kremio Drive, Marlborough, Harare ordering him and those claiming possession through him to be ejected from and out of 696 New Ardlyn, Westgate, Harare at present occupied by the said Cossam Chiangwa and those claiming possession through him.

NOW therefore you are required and directed to eject the said Cossam Chiangwa and all persons claiming through him, his goods and possessions from and out of all occupation and possession whatsoever of the said ground and/ or premises, and to leave the same, to the end that the said may peacefully enter into and possess the same, and for so doing this shall be your warrant.

And return you this writ with what you have done thereupon.