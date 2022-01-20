Mighty Black Stars Crash Out Of AFCON

Seven teams have, so far, qualified for the Afcon 2021 Round of 16 following the conclusion of Matchday 3 games in some groups.

Hosts Cameroon were the first to book a place in the knockout stage. The Indomitable Lions finished top in Group A and second automatic qualification along with second-placed Burkina Faso.

Nigeria won Group D, while Senegal and Morocco also secured top spots in Group B and Group C, respectively.

Other teams that have qualified for the knockout stage, so far, include Guinea and Gabon.

Ghana, meanwhile, became the latest team to bow out of the competition. Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, and Mauritania, have also been eliminated.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe