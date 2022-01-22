Musarara Pledges Loyalty To Kazembe Kazembe After Disputed Provincial Elections

Tafadzwa Musarara, the losing candidate from the recently held chaotic ZANU PF provincial elections has pledged his loyaly to his sworn enemy, Kazembe Kazembe.

Musarara and Kazembe has been at each other’s throat for sometime with the Murara eying to elbow the incumbent Kazembe from the provincial post.However Kazembe cameout victorious.

Musarara told the first Lady and his supporters that he is ready to work with Kazembe Kazembe as he will be doing it for Zanu PF and not for his personal gains. But some of his supporters said that they are not interested in the leadership of Kazembe.

This was said during a tree planting ceremony at st Alban primary school in Chiweshe Mazowe district today.

Kazembe who is also the minister of Home Affairs also said his ministry is prepared to give everyone birth certificates and national identity cards so that everyone can go and register to vote.

One headman interviewed by this publication said what minister Kazembe is saying is nonsense how can people be given IDs only towards elections so it means that anytime after election there will be no that priority, it is not a favor to give us ID cards but it’s our right to have one said the headman who did not want his name to be named.

Home Affairs department has for years been accused for being the mother of corruption were one to get an ID card or birth certificate he has to pay a bribe and they only save 20 people a day.

Kazembe Kazembe stand accused of rigging the past Zanu-PF election which he was contesting with Tafadzwa Musarara.

Musarara sponsored the event through his bakery Natbake and has won the hearts of many Zanu PF supporters in the province.

Over 10 000 Zanu PF supporters who gathered at st Alban primary school for a tree planting ceremony which was officiated by first Lady amai Auxilia Mnangagwa were chanting slogan Tafadzwa chengetedza Chiweshe chedu