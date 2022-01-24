Bombshell: Mliswa Exposes July Moyo

1/Good morning Zim!Good morning (dis)Hon. Minister July Moyo! Let’s go back to 2019.. In 2019, The Dutch Embassy @NLinZimbabwe donated pumping equipment for the Darwendale Pump station. We’re grateful for their initiative, thank you. The date 21/3/2019 is important, take note

2/ However, and this is where it gets juicy… Our Govt, @LocalGovernme13 through July Moyo made a requisition to Treasury @ZimTreasury for the pumps and received in excess of €9 million. July subsequently claimed they replaced the Darwendale pumps.

3/ It’s suspected these pumps were never purchased and City of Harare did not make a request for the pumps. The deal was given to July’s handpicked company called Petrico without going for tender.

4/ Furthermore, I’m sure if one was to ask The Dutch Embassy how much they paid for the pumps, we won’t be surprised to find July’s requisition was exorbitantly overpriced……

7/ In the media reports, note the date this money was released by Govt and further note the reason the pumps were requested for…. The reason for buying the pumps is the same solution which had been addressed by the Dutch, so why double dip?

8/ So what’s our bottom line? Why did July Moyo aver to Cabinet the water problems being experienced by Harare City Council was a result of failure to pump water when the real problem is failure to secure water treatment chemicals?

9/ July Moyo was recently roasted by PB who wanted to know why there was no improvement in Harare’s water supply and yet Treasury availed USD9.3 million to solve this. The way it looks is Cabinet was apparently lied to and the money was pocketed… you be the judge of by who…?

10/ @edmnangagwa shouldn’t the above warrant an investigation and if verified constitute an offence worthy of incarceration? @ZACConline hero basa!

11/ Our country cannot move forward if we hide such dubious activities. This is what is meant by the President being surrounded by criminals. @ZACConline#CIO#NationalJOC@PoliceZimbabwe follow the breadcrumbs and discuss this amongst yourselves.. where are we going?