ARTUZ Embarks On Voter Education Programme

Share

One of Zimbabwe’s teachers unions, Amalgamated Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has embarked on a voter education programme throughout the country on a non-partisan approach.

Dubbed #EDUVOTE, the campaign aims at deepening electoral literacy among citizens throughout the country’s under the leadership of trained voter champions within the respective districts.

“The #Eduvote Mvt is growing. Voting for leaders who prioritise education is one sure way to #SaveOurEducationZw We are not moved by the panic shrill from the State’s propaganda machinery.

We are duty bound to make this Republic inclusive for all its people. #JusticeforTrsZw” Wrote ARTUZ on their twitter account among other things, participants in the programme are exposed to discussions on the right to voter’s education and how learners were being short changed by not going to cast their ballots, thus being encouraged to vote.

The trained participants then go on an electoral literacy drive distributing #Eduvote flyers.

Schools that lack stationary are also visited and participants donate whatever amounts of money for the cause.

In areas such as Binga, ARTUZ revealed that there was high electoral literacy but due to the area’s marginalization early child marriage cases are rampant, school dropouts persisit and communication barriers exist between learners and teachers who cannot speak Tonga.

ARTUZ said it was spearheading an inclusivity approach and would not be deterred by State machinery apparatchiks in their quest.