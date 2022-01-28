The future Of The Youths Is In The Ballot: Masarirevu

By A Correspondent| Prominent Human Rights Lawyer Freddy Masarirevu has encouraged youths to take advantage of the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and register to vote ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said the only way youths can have a future in Zimbabwe was through the ballot box.

“The future of young people is in the ballot box””The birth of CCC is something special for the young people of this country.

The party resonates well with the problems we are facing as young people in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Masarirevu said that the Youth have been frustrated and most of them have genuine reasons of not going to vote but they had to for the sake of their future.

“If you want a situation to allow the current regime to have room to manipulate and rig the election just sit down and don’t do anything,” said Masarirevu.

Masarirevu encouraged young people to go and register as well as defend their vote in the next plebiscite.

“Young people should go and register ,vote and defend their vote.”