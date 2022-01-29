Latest On T Freddy Case

Share

Chief Chikwaka has been arrested for allegedly extorting Goodness and Mercy Ministries leader, prophet Tapiwa Freddy.

The traditional leader appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, Wednesday.

Chief Chikwaka, whose real name is Witness Bungu, was released on free bail as he was not coming from police custody.

Allegations are that sometime in 2020, Freddy was involved in a love affair with ZBC Radio presenter, Rutendo Makuti who has already appeared in court, over the same charge.

The State alleges that during their relationship, threats started to be issued towards Freddy that if he didn’t meet some financial demands, the affair would be exposed.

It is the State’s case that in August 2021, Bungu was allegedly roped into the web to extort Freddy.

The prophet was summoned to the chief’s homestead.

Upon arrival, Freddy was tipped there were some police officers, who allegedly wanted to extort him.

It is alleged Freddy made a U-turn and decided to return to Harare without entering the Chief’s homestead.

He was intercepted and escorted back to meet the chief where he was accused of rape.

Freddy succumbed to the pressure and gave his accuser a Mercedes Benz.

The prophet filed a report with the police.

Ruvimbo Matyatya appeared for the State.-H- Metro