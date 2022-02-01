CCC’s Passionate Appeal To Young People To Register To Vote

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens Coalition For Change led by President Nelson Chamisa has urged young people to register to vote in large numbers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Citizens Coalition For Change deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba urged citizens to encourage each other to participate in electoral processes.

Below is Ostallos Siziba’s brief statement:

“To all those who have raised concern over young people not registering to here is an opportunity.

Blitz starts today tell a friend to tell a friend to register to vote.

This is the only opportunity we can have to turn our fortunes for the better.

Everyday make it an effort to motivate someone to register as a voter.

We can do it!

RegisterToVoteZW.”