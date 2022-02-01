Zanu PF Meeting Flops In Chitungwiza

Tinashe Sambiri|A Zanu PF programme flopped in Chitungwiza, indicating that Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party is in total disarray.

While the Zanu PF event was cancelled due to poor attendance, thousands embraced the yellow revolution led by President Nelson Chamisa in the same area.

According to Citizens Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala, the Yellow Revolution is unstoppable.

“There was pandemonium when I was having a walk around mobilising support for our candidate in St. Mary’s, Chitungwiza today.

Chinhu chinonzi Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) chingwa muvanhu ichi. Musazvinyepera.

We hv started hitting the ground running. Yesterday, I ws in Marondera assessing the Yellow Revolution,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

“Today I ws in all constituencies we are contesting in Harare, talking to pple. They are clear.

ZANU PF Harare Province tried to hv a launch in St. Mary’s 2dy & flopped.

The moment u start torturing citizens for their political beliefs is the moment u cross my path.

This is Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo severely tortured in custody by state agencies in detention.

Torturing citizens for wearing a Yellow T-shirts honestly??

ZANU PF must fall,” added Hon Sikhala.