Senior CCC Member Dies

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|A member of President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition For Change, Maria Chogugudza has died.

This was announced by Citizens Coalition For Change vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala.

Chogugudza was a veteran of the People’s struggle, according to Hon Sikhala.

Read statement below:

Dear CCC Family:

We advise that we have lost one of our struggle icons Maria Chogugudza popularly known as Chihera this afternoon.

She ws a solid revolutionary since the advent of the democratic struggle in our country.

She ws in the Women Assembly for Harare Province.

MHSDRP