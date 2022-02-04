Zanu PF Thugs Seize CCC Car

By- Zanu PF activists in Kwekwe have reportedly seized a branded Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vehicle belonging to the party’s candidate for Kwekwe Central in the 26 March by-elections, Judith Tobaiwa.



In a statement, CCC said Tobaiwa’s car was forcibly taken to the ZANU PF district office where ruling party activists removed posters that were stuck on the vehicle.



CCC activists who were in the vehicle were reportedly ordered to sit on the floor while the car was being debranded. CCC said in a statement:



Kwekwe Central CCC candidate Judith Tobaiwa’s car has been forcibly and unlawfully taken to the ZANU PF district office.

ZANU PF thugs are debranding it, removing posters and forcing those who were in the car to sit on the floor. This election violence must stop!

This comes after police in Bulawayo recently summoned and questioned several CCC provincial leaders regarding the party’s official by-election campaign launch in the city which was set for this Thursday.

The party’s organising secretary and chairperson for Bulawayo province Hellen Mpofu and James Sithole, respectively, were on Wednesday summoned by the police and grilled over the launch.