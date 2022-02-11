Chaos As Small-House-Son Pops Out Of SA, Accuses Zim Businessman’s Daughter of Forging Own Dad’s Marriage Certificate

By Dorrothy Moyo | In a disturbing human rights volation, there was chaos when the daughter of the late Edward Nyanyiwa also known as Eddies Pfugari was forced to languish in a police cell for a second night, after being accused by a stepbrother of forging her father and mother’s marriage 1960s certificate.

Small House son, Edward junior, after discovering his “Dad”

The small house son, recently popped out of South Africa and started wrestling the late businessman’s estate from the rightful wife married in the early 1960s, Mildred.

The state is opposing bail against Makumbe on the grounds that she is facing a serious offence involving US$30 Million. The state is also arguing that she is likely to abscond — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 11, 2022

The prominent businessman Mr Pfugari and his wife Mildred had been married for over 40 years before her untimely death. He died several years after her.

Mrs Nyanyiwa’s estate was registered while her husband was alive and was in the process of being finalised at the time of his death.

So why did the stepson wait until both husband and wife had died before coming in to question the marriage?

2 men and 1 women driving this car have kidnapped Edward Nyanyiwa's daughter, Naume,

according to her younger sibling, Itai. The suspects announced alleging she forged her mum's marriage certificate. The development comes as a wrangle over the late businessman's estate continues pic.twitter.com/FLUmhLFBqC — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 9, 2022

Should the legacy of Edward and Mildred Nyanyiwa be destroyed for the sake of inheritance.

Can we allow a woman to be erased from her marriage and the business she built with her husband?

We are appealing for assistance from those who knew this couple from customers, friends, family, co-workers and well-wishers, read a notice published by family friends.