Chamisa MP Undresses Mwonzora

By-Former Marondera Central legislator Caston Matewu (MDC Alliance) claims the MDC-T which is led by Douglas Mwonzora offered him various top posts in the party to persuade him to betray Nelson Chamisa.

Matewu said he realised that ZANU PF used MDC-T to recall him because, during Parliament sessions, he was exposing looting by cartels allegedly linked to the ruling party.

He said:

I was offered many positions in the MDC-T, but I said no I will not betray my president, Nelson Chamisa.

The car was taken away from me. I lost all the Parliament benefits and salaries but at the end of the day it’s not about me but the people of Marondera who need representation.

You have got (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Mwonzora in bed together, they are working hand in glove.

I believe when I was recalled I was not in the standing committee, and I was not a provincial chairperson, but I found myself being recalled from Parliament yet the main people they were recalling were actually standing committee members.

So, I wondered why I was recalled but then I found out it was a ZANU PF project, and they didn’t want me by all means necessary in parliament so that I don’t talk or expose all the shenanigans that were happening in Parliament.

Matewu was recalled from Parliament by MDC-T for allegedly promoting the interests of the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance, now the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).