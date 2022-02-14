Morgan Tsvangirai The Doyen Of Democracy …

Share

By Maureen Kademaunga

Dear Save, the Doyen of Democracy: An Icon for Peace. 4 years since your earthly light went out.

I pray that from your place of rest, you are proud to see that your tireless work for peace and democracy is still inspiring many of us who saw in you what we seek in ourselves! Today we follow your illuminating footsteps of humility, service and sacrifice.

Tomorrow, your name will echo down the ages for your immense and unparalled contribution to our Zimbabwe and to Africa. Our children and our great grand children will read about you in reverence, they will be inspired by your heroic courage to stand and fight their generational struggles.

You, our Hero, rested four years ago but your name shall live forever. #RIPSave

Maureen Kademaunga