“Gvt Targets Headmasters”: ARTUZ
15 February 2022
By A Correspondent- Following the illegal supension of teachers last week, government is escalating efforts to effect the same on headmasters, ZimEye has learnt.
Said the Amalgamated Rural Teahers Union of Zimbabwe in a tweet:
“The employer is escalating efforts to suspend school Heads for declaring Incapacitation. They are picking on Heads because they think it’s a small manageable group. Let it be known that any suspension of any Head will attract massive Solidarity from Trs. Heads are Trs. @ZimEye