“Gvt Targets Headmasters”: ARTUZ

Share

By A Correspondent- Following the illegal supension of teachers last week, government is escalating efforts to effect the same on headmasters, ZimEye has learnt.

Said the Amalgamated Rural Teahers Union of Zimbabwe in a tweet:

“The employer is escalating efforts to suspend school Heads for declaring Incapacitation. They are picking on Heads because they think it’s a small manageable group. Let it be known that any suspension of any Head will attract massive Solidarity from Trs. Heads are Trs. @ZimEye

The employer is escalating efforts to suspend school Heads for declaring Incapacitation. They are picking on Heads because they think it's a small manageable group. Let it be known that any suspension of any Head will attract massive Solidarity from Trs. Heads are Trs. @ZimEye — Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe,ARTUZ (@ARTUZ_teachers) February 14, 2022