Magaisa Left Fuming As Jonathan Moyo Engineers Khupe Return To Chamisa

By A Correspondent| A picture of former MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe together with CCC Vice President Professor Welshman Ncube and former MDC-T Organising Secretary Abedinico Bhebhe in what appears to be process to reconcile the former deputy Prime Minister and Nelson Chamisa has ruffled feathers in the newly formed yellow movement.

While exiled former Zanu PF politburo member Professor Jonathan Moyo is celebrating the success of his engineered move, the Kent University lecturer Alex Magaisa is not amused and has expressed a strong sentiment against the lack of communication on the move.

Moyo hailed the move as an exhibition of leadership in a tweet shared earlier.

Jonathan Moyo and Magaisa have previously traded blows on social media and have not found each other despite being key players in the CCC name change and developments happening in the main opposition movement.

In a threaded tweet early this morning, Magaisa appeared to hit at the CCC leadership over the move which he said had the potential to cause panic and confusion in the movement.

“The bond of trust between political elites in the cockpit and the passengers is very important. It is fragile and must be handled with care. People don’t want to be taken for granted or to have their emotions on a merry-go-round. Explain your movements,” said Magaisa.

While he has been a key part of the name change process as revealed by a BSR he released soon after Chamisa broke the news to his followers, Magaisa appears to have been left in the dark over the move.

This could be explained by the fact he is not getting along with Jonathan Moyo following their recent public spat on Twitter.

Magaisa said lack of communication leads to speculation which will not help the newly formed movement especially at a time when it is under attack from the Zanu PF regime.

“True, sometimes those in cockpit must make tough decisions as they steer the plane. But communication with the passengers remains important, lest there’s uncertainty, confusion and panic. Lack of communication or half messages lead to speculation which is equally unhelpful.

“When you make important decisions, explain to the people what’s going on and why. People want to believe their leaders have the wisdom to make the right decisions. But don’t leave in a position where they must speculate. Communicate. Communicate. Communicate.

“The CCC has the ball at its feet & everyone wants it. That’s why there’s a flurry of propaganda & other destabilisation efforts from the regime. But the Yellow Train is moving. The only people that can derail it are the leaders of the CCC if they lose focus & make mistakes.

“Whatever decisions they take, they must be smart, well thought out & well-timed. An otherwise good decision made at the wrong time can have terrible consequences. But above all, don’t keep your people in the dark. Communicate with them. Show them some respect.

“If you see your people speculating too much or asking “What’s going on here?” it suggests you’re not communicating well with them. It’s not a good habit. Keep your people onside by communicating well with them. If it’s good news they will support you. If not, hear them out,” said Magaisa.