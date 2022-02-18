ZimEye
Police Ban Chamisa From Busing Supporters ED Style | NERO NOW DEMOTED or PROMOTED?— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 18, 2022
"Busing in of people from other constituencies is strictly prohibited"One of the hypocritical conditions of @PoliceZimbabwe for #CCC's Star Rally at Zimbabwe Grounds, this Sunday for the 26 March By-Elections.NB: All that matters is that where there is a will, there is a way! pic.twitter.com/j7a3ireCSL— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 17, 2022
Anyhow, there are no buses in Harare or Zim to write home about, let alone to ride. Have a mass walkathon never before seen in Harare; and use bicycles, motorcycles and cars to turn yellow and populate every inch of the Zimbabwe Grounds; come Sunday 20 February 2022. C U THERE! pic.twitter.com/baR3XoNgo8— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) February 17, 2022
