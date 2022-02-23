Top SA Hip Hop Artist Commits Suicide

By- Award-winning South African hip hop artist Riky Rick, born Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, has died.

Makhado (34), reportedly committed suicide at his estate home in the north of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Sunday World reported several sources as saying Makhado hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.

He was reportedly found by his management team at his house at about 8.30 am who then rushed him to a nearby hospital as he was still alive.

He however passed away en route to the hospital. The musician’s family later confirmed his death in a statement. It said:

The family of South African artist Riky Rick with profound sadness this afternoon confirmed his untimely passing.

Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg.

Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry.

His love for family, friends and community is well known. Riky’s nurturing and development of young musical talent is well documented, and will forever be remembered.

He leaves behind his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

The Makhado family humbly request privacy as they go through this extremely difficult period of grieving.

The family has not appointed a spokesperson at this point and they ask that you please keep them in your prayers.

The family are also deeply thankful for and appreciates the countless messages of love and support received, These are felt deeply.

Details of the funeral and memorial will be confirmed at a later stage.

With much love and thanks, the Makhado family…

Riky Rick was the founder and owner of the record label Cotton Club Records. He was well known for fashion and setting trends.

He is known by several other names including Boss Zonke, Master Makhado and Minister of Energy and King Kotini.