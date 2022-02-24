Zanu PF Hooligans Deface CCC Posters

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|The panicky Zanu PF regime defaced and soiled Citizens’ Coalition For Change posters in ward 5, Kwekwe on Wednesday.

According to CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, known Zanu PF activists moved around the ward destroying posters belonging to Melody Chingarande( CCC candidate for ward 5).

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma 🇿🇼 (@chumasteve) Tweeted:

“In ward 5, Kwekwe, ZANU have continued with their devil energy using ladders to climb tall buildings and soiling @CCCZimbabwe candidate, Melody Chingarande’s posters with watery cement.

Citizens shall lead.

” https://t.co/4BosG1DJNd https://twitter.com/chumasteve/status/1496750295900213251?s=20&t=AORq9OQgR6AD4ASwXPPqng