ZBC Is Not Zanu PF Property- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Citizens Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says the country’s national broadcaster, ZBC is now serving Zanu PF interests instead of safeguarding the fundamental ethics that guide news reporting.

On Sunday ZBC claimed President Chamisa incited citizens to use violence to topple Mr Mnangagwa’s administration.

Interestingly the anchoring ZBC news reporter on the said day is a declared Zanu PF activist.

The regime is afraid of President Chamisa’s popularity.

“ZBC is a national shame! So pathetic,” President Chamisa commented on Twitter.

He was responding to Hopewell Chin’ono’s tweet below:

REPORTING LIES!

The Zimbabwean public broadcaster @ZBCNewsonline LIED that @nelsonchamisa told his supporters to use violence for him to get into power.

Not surprisingly, the reporter stood on a ZANUPF primary election ticket in 2018.”