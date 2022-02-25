Zim Entrepreneur On A Mission To Turn Ngomakurira Hills Into The Next Best Tourist Destination

Thirty- three year old Zimbabwe entrepreneur Prosper Makumbe is a man on a mission.

A mission to make Ngomakurira Hills in Domboshava one of the best go to places for tourists and the Harare metropolitan population.

“We have recently acquired a piece of land and we have build and still in the process of building more poultry houses in Zimbabwe.

“With the vast knowledge i have acquired over the years, we plan to put an upscale restaurant in domboshava, with a beautiful Chef’s garden just next to Ngomakurira Hills, which is a site managed by the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe,” he said.

Makumbe is the head of Makumbe Enterprise which is registered in three countries- Zimbabwe, Rwanda and South Africa.

A well traveled entrepreneur who has vast experience in agriculture, tourism and hospitality, Makumbe was based in South Africa for many years rising through the ranks to be one of the leading names in South African hospitality.

His sojourn took him to Rwanda where he was one of the directors at a leading hotel before tracing his steps to Zimbabwe to put into practice the knowledge he acquired over the years.

“Zimbabwe is home. We go out to gain knowledge so that we can improve our country,” he said.

Ngomakurira is known to many Harare residents as an area of intense beauty and great spiritual significance.

Only thirty minutes by car from the capital, many visitors and tourists walk there amongst these beautiful massive granite outcrops interspersed with indigenous Miombo forest.

On the side of the massive orange-coloured vertical rock face of the main mountain, a giant batholith, there is some well-preserved San rock art.

Some say that Ngomakurira deserves the status of world heritage site for the combination of great natural beauty and cultural significance it offers.