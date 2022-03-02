Chamisa To Yellowfy Bulawayo

By A Correspondent-Citizens Coalition for Change, President Nelson Chamisa has hinted at holding a rally in Bulawayo.

Chamisa has so far held three oversubscribed rallies introducing his new political outfit, CCC.

Zanu PF has disrupted all of the rallies, panicking the popularity of the youthful opposition leader ahead of the next year’s national elections.

Hinting on the Bulawayo rally, CCC’s deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, urged Bulawayo to prepare for Chamisa.

He posted: Painting the City of Kings and Queens Yellow. We are ready, it’s the Citizens movement, everyone is welcome. Be there, Register to Vote and be part of this exciting journey to win Zimbabwe for Change. #YellowSkies