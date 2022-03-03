Crushing Opposition Like Lice? Mnangagwa Unleashes Reign Of Terror

Tinashe Sambiri|Following threats by Constantino Chiwenga to crush the opposition like lice, the Zanu PF regime is terrorising perceived opponents countrywide.

Chiwenga openly vowed to crush President Chamisa’s Citizens’ Coalition For Change while addressing Zanu PF supporters in Kwekwe last weekend.

On Wednesday night, suspected government agents raided CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti’s house and assaulted the security guard on duty.

“#ALERT In the very early hours of this morning,

@BitiTendai

’s home was attacked by 4 men with machetes/axes and a gun. His guard was attacked & suffered bad injuries to his head & had to receive urgent medical attention. The men did not take anything,” CCC said in a statement.

“Hon

@BitiTendai

‘s homestead was attacked last night his security aide seriously injured. ZanuPF leaders are playing a very dangerous game, you don’t call for an election and start killing and maiming your opponents. The violence must stop,” CCC secretary general Hon Charlton Hwende said.