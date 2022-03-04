Woman In Soup For Beating Up Ex, Grabbing His B-alls

By A Correspondent- A 27 year old woman from Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb is in trouble with the law after she violated a protection order after she assaulted her ex-boyfriend by grabbing him by the balls.

Sinokulunga Ncube is charged with the crime of violating a protection order as defined in Section 10(8) ARW and section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act, Chapter 5:16.

Innocent Marapuka (27) was granted a protection order against his ex-girlfriend Ncube on 12 July 2021 which requires the accused not to physically abuse her ex-boyfriend.

However, she violated the protection order on 8 November last year at around 7pm when she found Marapuka cleaning his car and grabbed his phone which resulted in them having a misunderstanding.

Ncube then held Marapuka by the collar and pulled his testi_cles and twisted them resulting in him having difficulties walking.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and was referred to seek medical attention.

The medical affidavit has not yet been compiled and will be presented on 1 March 2022.

— BMetro