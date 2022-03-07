Daring Man Steals Council Vehicle, Spray Paints It

By A Correspondent- A 55 year old man allegedly stole a Bulawayo City Council (BCC) vehicle last month and spray painted it to erase the logo.

The suspect was intercepted by the police in Esigodini on Friday while driving the stolen Mazda B1600 vehicle which had a car tracking system installed. Police said in a post on Twitter:

Police in Bulawayo arrested Ignatius Sounds Mudzudzu (55) for theft of a motor vehicle case that occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 04/03/22 at about 1000 hours.

The suspect was intercepted by the Police while driving the stolen Mazda B1600 vehicle, installed with a car tracking system, at the Crocodile area in Esigodini.

A container of Glue Devil spray paint which he used to deface the company’s vehicle logo was recovered in the vehicle.

Further investigations linked the suspect to two more cases which occurred in Bulawayo CBD on 07/02/22 and 20/02/22, in which he allegedly stole two vehicles and sold them in Mozambique.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Bulawayo Province, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed that the vehicle stolen and now recovered belongs to the City of Bulawayo.-statemedia