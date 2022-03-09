ZimEye
Mnangagwa at Kenya's State House with Uhuru Kenyatta, says "my brother and friend, thank you for the warmest of welcomes."Kenya and Zimbabwe stand side by side. We are working towards a prosperous and bountiful Africa! 🇰🇪" pic.twitter.com/aFbL6bqI0V— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 9, 2022
