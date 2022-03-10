WaterFalls Woman Shoot-dead By Armed Robber

By-The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has appealed to members of the public who might have information on the armed robbery and murder that happened in Waterfalls this Wednesday in which a 31-year-old woman was shot dead.

In a statement, police said the victim was shot in the head:

ARMED ROBBERY AND MURDER CASES: WATERFALLS, HARARE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing to the public to assist with information in connection with an Armed Robbery and Murder cases in which a 31-year-old woman was shot dead by an unknown male suspect in Waterfalls, Harare on 9th March 2022 at around 0100 hours.

The suspect, who was armed with an unidentified pistol while covering his face with a balaclava mask, stormed a house in Uplands, Waterfalls through an unlocked door and attacked the three occupants while demanding cash.

The complainants surrendered US$60-00, Itel 16 and Huawei cellphones, however, the suspect kept on demanding for more cash while assaulting one of the complainants, a woman aged 78, all over the body with a stick. The victim tried to stop the suspect resulting in the suspect drawing a pistol before shooting her once on the head and she died instantly.

Police recovered two 9mm cartridges in the passage of the complainants’ house.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified investigations on this matter with a view of arresting the suspect and ensure that the law will take its course.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer (Press, Public and Int. Relations)

to the Commissioner-General of Police

Police General Headquarters