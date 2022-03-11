Justice And Relief For Change Champions

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia applauds the court of public opinion for ushering in justice and relief to change champions.

09 March 2022

Change champions in Namibia who subscribe to the Yellow Movement championed by none other than the Change Champion in Chief, President Advocate Nelson are under the under control of unquestionable jolly after witnessing bumper crowds attending change rallies in the motherland. Namibia district feels greatly energised and rejuvenated to see ZanuPF surrogates losing the plot to sell the national democratic revolution for three pieces of silver.

Following the official launch of the March 26 by-elections at the Zimbabwe grounds sometimes in February, Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia admired and got inspired by the resilience of our people to brave ZanuPF’s attempt to deter and block social democrats from attending the rally. What perturbed ZanuPF and their surrogates were the astronomical numbers of citizens who resisted state road blocks and walked their way to listen to the only hope Zimbabwe has at this particular juncture. Our plea as a district is that the exhibited popularity should be converted into safe votes so that we win Zimbabwe for complete change.

The commitment displayed in Harare, Gokwe, Kwekwe, Bulawayo and Gweru by change champions is a testament to a great impending victory on 26 March and 2023 historic by-elections. It was made clear that pathological lies have short legs as Mwonzora, Komichi, Mashakada, Dumbu and others are now undertaking their rallies in halls with a capacity to house only 100 supporters versus bumper crowds pulled by the Change Champion In Chief President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. The Supreme Court judgement used by Mwonzora, Khupe and cabal was completely defeated by the court of public opinion. Thank you change champions for defending the people’s project.

Moreover, Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia suspects that Mwonzora and cabal have now joined ZanuPF terror groups meant to decimate the people’s project through violence. We absolutely condemn the continuity of politically motivated violence and we call upon these perpetrators of these high levels of human butchery on voices of dissent. The new baby Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) has already one change champion the late Mboneni Ncube who was butchered in cold blood by Zanupf Satanists in Kwekwe during the People’s President Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s mouthwatering address. As social democrats,we believe in the sanctity of life. We are clamouring for the rule of law to be respected. May his dear soul rest in power.

Furthermore, Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia demands justice to the Mboneni family and other dozens of change champions who were severely injured during the devil’s attack. As advocates of constitutional, we urge ZanuPF morons to abandon their stone age shenanigans and embrace modern politics where citizens are allowed their freedom of expression, association and assembly as enshrined in the supreme law of the country.

It was quite pathetic to see the police taking it instructions from the Shake Shake Building to bar our rally in Gokwe despite the High Court judgement that allowed change champions to proceed with the rally. What inspired us was the resilience of the underrated change agents in Gokwe who stood firm to defend the constitution. The use of police dogs , teargas,guns and water cannons on the innocent and peaceful citizens must be resisted with equal measure. ZanuPF does not own Zimbabwe! Zimbabwe belongs to all bonafide citizens. Social democrats should just register to vote for change, vote against senseless and barefaced corruption in 2022&2023 and get ready to defend the vote from thievery.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia is cognisant of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is trying to assist ZanuPF to rig elections on the 26 March by-elections as unearthed by the diligent Team Pachedu where voters are being transferred from their polling stations without any lawful procedure. The recent incident is very humiliating and disappointing where husband and wife from the same bedroom are made to vote at different polling station. This is beyond authoritarianism. We demand that ZEC must be independent to promote free fair and credible elections as a way of averting illegitimacy.

ZanuPF is trying every trick in the book to annihilate the Yellow Revolution but to no avail. They commenced with the Supreme Court Corona judgement which allowed Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora to illegally recall our MPs an councillors, taking the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, our beloved name Mdc, our colour red , party symbols and slogan but all dismally crumbled. They are trying violence and human butchery to deter change champions but invain. Everyday,we are receiving messages of massive abductions and torture of change champions and this should be resisted.

In a nutshell, Citizens who subscribe to the Yellow Movement should be strong. No amount of violence can scare committed revolutionaries. We urge social democrats in Zimbabwe to remain calm since we don’t believe in politically motivated violence as a way of settling political differences. Change champions should be on their toes defending the rule of law and constitutionalism in the event that they are provoked. ZanuPF should know that they don’t have monopoly over violence. Throwing stones, spears and machetes on unarmed citizens remains unwarranted and satanic.

Lets be prepared to defend the constitution and our democracy in Zimbabwe. The vote in 2023 must be totally defended by change champions. Enough is Enough! ZanuPF must go! We need to be prepared to surrender ourselves before we surrender the Yellow Revolution. Change champions should commit and dedicate to prosecute the Yellow Revolution to its logical conclusion

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia is greatly inspired by the court of public opinion. Rundu Branch Spokesperson made very clear that Yellow Revolutionaries in Namibia are going to register to vote for change in 2023. Lets embrace participatory democracy to win Zimbabwe for change. A New Great Zimbabwe is possible in our lifetime. One People!One Nation! One Vision! #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

KudyaZveseKudyaYellow

KudyaBananaKudyaYellow

KudyaZaiKudyaYellow

YellowHaisiYemaMero

ZanuPFMustGo

JusticeForMboneniNcube

JusticeToVictimsZanuPFTerror

NoToState-SponsoredViolence

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya