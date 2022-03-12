Who Vandalised Fadzayi Mahere’s Car And Stole Her Belongings?

Tinashe Sambiri| The identities of people who vandalised Citizens’ Coalition For Change spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere as she was driving home from church on Friday night are still to be known.

In a statement, CCC said the assailants took Advocate Mahere’s particulars.

“Our Spokesperson

@advocatemahere

has been attacked this evening by yet to be identified criminals & lost all her particulars.

This happened as she was coming from church.

Thuggish, brutal, violent behaviour, theft & damage to property have no place in the new Zimbabwe,” CCC said in a statement.

Fadzayi Mahere car