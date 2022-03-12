Kenya Drops Mandatory Mask Wearing

By- Kenya’s Ministry of Health has lifted the mandatory wearing of masks that was imposed on 3 April 2020 at the height of COVID-19 infections and hospitalisations in the country.

Announcing the development on Friday, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, said Kenyans should, however, maintain social distancing to ensure the risk of spreading the coronavirus is limited.

Said Kagwe:

All Kenyans to continue to adhere to social measures, ensure frequent hand washing, sanitising and exercise personal responsibility.

There has been a lot of debate on facemasks. Wearing of facemasks in open places is now lifted.

Kagwe called on his compatriots to continue observing other ministry of health protocols when in public spaces. He said:

If you are going to eat in a meat joint, the standards must be high. The sanitation, washing of hands must be top-notch.

You must also respect the people eating in your joint. You must respect your customers and make sure the restaurant is clean. There will be penalties if that does not happen.

Kenya has recorded 323 140 cases of COVID-19 and 5 644 deaths but vaccination rates remain low.

Only 28.5 per cent of the adult population was fully vaccinated as of March 10, 2022.