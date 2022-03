IN PICTURES: ZRP Cops Who Harassed Chamisa In Marondera

Share

ZimEye is collecting information on police officers who harassed the CCC President Nelson Chamisa at Rudhaka Stadium, Marondera yesterday, analysing their bio data. We so far have two who have been positively identified, one of whom is not even an officer but an unemployed Rank Marshal from 4th Street terminus, Harare. Do you know any others?