“TV Sales And Home Slowly Losing It”: Disgruntled Customers Take To Facebook

Wrote Faith Simango: I would like to name and shame TV Sales & Home in junction with @Unifur.We bought a leather sofa begining of december from TV sales Market Square branch.Exactly one week later we reported the sofa was peeling off .

It was collected and returned after a week with nothing improved .

They claimed we used a chemical that tarnished the leather but suprisingly its just one side of the 2 seater.

As if that was not enough they received 3 more complains of the same nature.Yet nothing has been cone to date ,(4 months later).

With the economic conditions in Zimbabwe u dont want to be dissapointed after parting with thousands of US [email protected] sales you are slowly loosing it .

Value for money yacho iripi.Is a customer not a king anymore in your context.# dissapointed customer.

Wrote Al Charangwa Mutangabende: Sofas from TV sales @ home are rubbish. I bought a “ very nice set” from them in mid 2018 and by end of 2019 they were already rubbish, they changed color from black to grey-brown. And mind you they were hardly used because I was staying alone and hardly hosted people.Utter rubbish!!

Said Precious Hamadziripi: TV Sales must be boycotted.My sister was paying for a fridge and when she finished the installments she was told that the fridge was no longer available in stock and the only option was to take a smaller one.

Posted Carol DuPlessis: I bought a suite from them and one day, about four months later when I sat on the two seater the whole backrest fell off!! They collected it a few days later and fixed it and returned it. It’s is however quite poor quality considering the cost….

Said GaynorZie Nyathi: Tv sales buys their furniture from.the guys outside or.thise.that have furniture shops ,for instance kuma “light industries” ,when they buy from them they then resell at exorbitant prices,,they then decorate the same tables with flowers and price tags and then you think you buying quality made stuff,,,SMH!!

Complained Rumbie Chiunda: Encountered the same problem, went to complain and was told exactly the same excuse. This is a clear rip off chaiyo.Its not the same TV sales yataiziva kare.