Namibia Drops Mask Wearing

By- Namibia has dropped the mandatory wearing of masks in public places as the number of COVID-19 positive cases is declining.

Speaking during the 41st COVID-19 briefing on the national response measures on Tuesday, Namibia President, Hage Geingob, also increased the size of public gatherings from 500 to 1 000. He said:

Wearing masks in public places is no longer mandatory. However, people who are in close settings, such as public transport, indoor public meetings are encouraged to wear masks.

A physical distance of no less than 1 meter must be maintained between persons at all times.

The size of public gatherings will be adjusted from 500 to 1 000 people. This will be applicable to all social gatherings as defined in the Regulations, including weddings, funerals, church services and sporting events.

Fully vaccinated travellers are no longer required to produce a negative PCR test result upon arrival at Namibian Points of Entry.

They are instead required to present an authentic, valid vaccination card at Points of Entry.

Namibia’s coronavirus recovery rate stands at 97 per cent, with a case fatality rate of 2.5 per cent. Active cases stood at 222 on Monday.

The new regulations come into force from midnight for a period of 30 days until April 15.