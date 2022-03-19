BREAKING: Chiwenga Threatens Chamisa: “If You Don’t Know How To Walk, We’ll Help Straighten You Up
19 March 2022
Emmerson Mnangagwa ‘s deputy, Constantino Chiwenga has fired threats at CCC President Nelson Chamisa.
Speaking at Siyabuwa, Binga just before Mnangagwa’s speech, Chiwenga said him and others will straighten up the opposition if they cause mayhem after losing elections.
He said in Shona: “Kana wakundwa hakuna mhirizhonga
Ukaita seunofamba nemusoro makumbo ari mudenga uchipesvedzera mhirizhonga tinokubatsira kuswatanuka.”
He also added saying this year he is doing away with the system of a multi party parliament.