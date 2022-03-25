Epworth Endorses Chamisa

Spread the love

By- Residents of Epworth in Harare on Thursday pledged their support to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

The pledges were made at a rally Chamisa’s final rally before the 26 March by-elections held at Olympic Stadium, Epworth.

Thousands of people attended the rally despite being staged at short notice after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had initially issued a prohibition order, blocking the rally.

Police later cleared the rally on Thursday mid-morning after CCC lawyers had challenged the ban in court.

Addressing his supporters, Chamisa described the by-elections as crucial and implored Epworth residents to vote for his party in their numbers.

Five candidates are vying for the Epworth National Assembly seat. These are Earthrage Kureva (CCC), Hazvineyi Makari (ZANU PF), Zivai Mhetu (MDC Alliance), Richard Musiyadzaanikwa (LEAD) and Innocent Hazvina (Independent).

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...