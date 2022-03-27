ZEC Official Collapses, Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) female presiding officer collapsed and died Saturday afternoon while carrying out designated election duties at Chipadze Primary School in Bindura, Mashonaland Central.

The presiding officer whose name was not released, collapsed and it could not be ascertained if she had been complaining of any illness when she reported for duty.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with The Sunday Mail last night. He said:

We had an unfortunate incident at Chipadze Primary School in Bindura where a presiding officer just collapsed and died. We are still assessing if there are any other reports, we will give to the media tomorrow (today).

The presiding officers’ body was ferried to Bindura Hospital Mortuary. We are yet to find out if she was not feeling well. We will be guided by the medical experts. It’s an unfortunate incident.

Polling stations were opened at 7 am and were closed at 7 pm.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...